Ukraine received a new tranche of aid worth €3.47 billion from the EU. What will it be used for (UPD)

The European Union has provided Ukraine with a new tranche of assistance of €3.47 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

European Commission spokesman Balazs Uyvari revealed the details of the new tranche of aid at a briefing in Brussels and said that it will cover the bulk of the contract for the purchase of 16 Gripen fighters worth €2.5 billion, Babel correspondent reports. The remaining funds will be used to purchase drones, including long-range and jet-powered ones, missiles and air defense systems.

Koretsky added that within the framework of this mechanism, Ukraine will receive €45 billion in 2026. Balazs Ujvari, in turn, said that by the end of the year, the EU plans to allocate another €20 billion to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense-industrial potential.

The EU Council also agreed on changes to the Ukraine Plan and gave the green light for another €8 billion for 2026. This document is the basis for reforms — from fighting corruption and strengthening the rule of law to restarting public administration for EU membership.