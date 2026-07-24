Russian Dvorkovych resigns as president of the International Chess Federation due to EU sanctions

Russian citizen Arkady Dvorkovych reported that he is resigning from the position of president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) due to European Union sanctions.

"I am confident that justice will prevail. However, given that these sanctions may hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the performance of my powers and duties as president," Dvorkovych said in a statement published on the federationʼs website:

Dvorkovich was among 48 people the European Union imposed sanctions on as part of its 21st package. Brussels punished him for his ties to the Russian Chess Federation, which organized tournaments in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

At the same time, Dvorkovich considers this decision "illegal and unfair" and plans to appeal it. While the legal proceedings continue, FIDE will be led by his deputy, the 15th world chess champion Viswanathan Anand.

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