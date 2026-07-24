“Durex”, “Vanish” and “Strepsils” sell hygiene business in Russia, losses of $233 million expected

British company “Reckitt”, which owns the “Durex”, “Dettol”, “Finish”, “Vanish”, “Nurofen”, “Strepsils” and other brands, has agreed to sell its hygiene products business in Russia to local company “Arnest Management” LLC.

This is stated in the companyʼs official statement.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to the necessary permits. The assets to be sold include a production site near Moscow, local brands, and about 400 employees, who will be transferred to the new owner.

Reckitt said that the Russian hygiene products business provided about 1% of the companyʼs net revenue in 2025. At the same time, the company will maintain its health products business in Russia and continue to supply products in this segment.

Due to the terms of exiting the Russian market, the company expects to incur after-tax losses of approximately $233 million by 2026. The buyer of the assets will be the Russian group “Arnest”, which produces consumer goods, beverages, and packaging. At the same time, it will not receive the rights to “Reckitt” global brands.

The exit of Western businesses from Russia remains expensive due to Kremlin restrictions. Russian authorities require assets to be sold at at least a 50% discount to market value and a one-time contribution to the budget of 15% of the value of the assets.

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