Russia attacked Ukraine with five missiles and 180 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with five Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 180 strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Drones of the “Shahed” type (in particular, jet-powered), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and simulator drones of the “Parody” type flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and the temporarily occupied territories — Donetsk, Hvardiyske, Chauda.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 160 UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

One missile and 14 strike UAVs failed to be shot down in nine places, and debris from downed drones fell in eight places. In Kherson, the Russians attacked a 56-year-old man in the Korabelny district with a drone; he was hospitalized, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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