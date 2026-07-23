Ireland has allocated €125 million in aid for Ukraine. What will the funds be used for

Ireland has allocated €125 million to Ukraine for weapons and energy. This came against the backdrop of the visit of the countryʼs Prime Minister Michał Martin to Ukraine.

This was reported on the government website.

Of this, €100 million is for non-lethal weapons, and €25 million is for the restoration and protection of critical infrastructure, including energy.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ireland has provided Ukraine with €550 million. This includes over €254 million in humanitarian and stabilisation support, over €200 million in military assistance and €94 million in non-lethal weapons under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

In December, the governments of Ireland, Sweden, and Japan reported new financial support for Ukraine. At the time, Ireland also provided €100 million in non-lethal military assistance and €25 million to support Ukraine’s energy system.

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