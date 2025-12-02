Ireland, Sweden and Japan have allocated money to help Ukraine

The governments of Ireland, Sweden, and Japan reported new financial support for Ukraine on December 2.

The allocation of aid from Ireland was declared by Prime Minister Michal Martin at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 2.

Thus, Ireland will allocate €100 million for non-lethal military assistance and €25 million to support the Ukrainian energy system.

Irelandʼs total assistance to Ukraine has already exceeded €340 million.

In addition, Sweden reported a winter aid package for Ukraine worth over €100 million. The funds will be used for energy supply, infrastructure repair and reconstruction, reforms, healthcare and medical services.

Also on this day, the Japanese government allocated $27 million to Ukraine for humanitarian demining, equipment, and medical equipment. The agreement will create eight mobile safety classes across the country, where children will be taught how to act if explosive objects are discovered.

