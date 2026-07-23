Six more children returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region

Six more children were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region — girls and boys aged 6 to 17.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Among them is a 17-year-old boy who survived the aftermath of the Russian bombing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The Russians forced him to learn the Russian anthem and participate in propaganda events. They also wanted to draw him into the Russian military registration system.

Now this young man and other children are in Ukraine, receiving the necessary assistance. This was possible thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine “Bring Kids Back UA” and the help of the charity organization “Save Ukraine”.