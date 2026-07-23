UNESCO has included Tauric Chersonese in temporarily occupied Crimea on the List of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision was made by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at its 48th session. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the initiative, as the cultural site is suffering from the actions of the Russian occupation authorities.

In particular, in 2023, the Russians reported that they were building a new amphitheater on the territory of the Tavrian Chersonese reserve, although construction is prohibited on the UNESCO heritage site. In addition, the Russians have thus destroyed the cultural and archaeological landscape.

Tauric Chersonese is a settlement on the northern coast of the Black Sea, founded by colonists from Ancient Greece in the 6th century BC. In 2013, UNESCO included it in the World Heritage List. The monument is located on the territory of almost the entire territory of modern Sevastopol.

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