The Russians are building a new amphitheater in Chersonese. They destroy the cultural and archaeological landscape

In the occupied Crimea, Russian military builders are building a new amphitheater on the territory of the Chersonese Tavriysky reserve.

This is reported by the Union of Archaeologists of Ukraine.

The work is carried out by subordinates of the Military Construction Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. They continue construction work on the creation of the so-called historical and archaeological park "Khersones Tavriyskyi". The Union of Archaeologists emphasizes that the Russians are destroying the cultural and archaeological landscape. The appearance of all buildings will correspond to the general imperial concept: pseudo-Byzantine stylistics in a "new reading, using modern technologies and materials. The territory of Chersonesus is a UNESCO cultural heritage, where construction is prohibited.

The project is overseen by the Patriarchal Council for Culture, the work is carried out on the instructions of Putin, the project is financed by the "My Story" foundation.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian military construction complex reported that the new amphitheater is already 70% ready, it is designed for 1,200 spectators. Behind the amphitheater, the occupiers plan to build two more administrative buildings, where the artists will change clothes.

In 2015, Putin proposed to build an international Orthodox center in Chersonesos. In March 2019, he ordered the construction of a museum of Christianity there, and in August of the same year, an international archaeological center. At the end of the summer of 2021, Putin was presented with the concept of the future historical and archaeological park, which should appear on the territory of the Khersones Tavriysky museum-reserve by 2024. It was about more than 23 hectares, three of which will be given for the construction of new buildings.