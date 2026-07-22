They want to fine up to UAH 170 000 for Russian songs in institutions. The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law

The Verkhovna Rada has registered bill No. 15430, which proposes fining cafes and restaurants for playing Russian music. The fines range from UAH 8 500 to UAH 170 000.

This is stated in the bill card No. 15430.

The author of the bill was Oleksandr Sanchenko, a MP from the “Servant of the People” party. The explanatory note to the document states that a ban on Russian music already exists, but there are no clear rules for verification and serious responsibility for institutions.

In particular, violators are now subject to administrative violations, where the fine is from 17 to 170 hryvnias. The authors of the bill call such a fine symbolic.

The bill proposes the following fines:

first violation — from UAH 8 500 to UAH 17 000;

repeated within a year — from UAH 17 000 to UAH 85 000;

the third and each subsequent one — from UAH 85 000 to UAH 170 000.

The language ombudsman or his representative will be able to monitor compliance with the rules — they will be able to immediately draw up a protocol, without prior warning. Today, the draft law was sent to the Verkhovna Rada Committee for consideration.