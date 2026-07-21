Ukrainian military personnel marched for the first time in a parade in Brussels. Spectators greeted them with shouts of “Glory to Ukraine!”

Today, Belgiumʼs National Day is celebrated in Brussels. This yearʼs parade was also special for Ukraine — for the first time in history, Ukrainian military personnel marched through the streets of the Belgian capital.

A Babel correspondent reports this from the scene.

23 servicemen of the Presidential Guard of Ukraine marched through the central streets of Brussels as part of an international column. The march began from Palace Square, where the Royal Palace is located.

Ukrainians began taking their places along the route as early as nine in the morning, seven hours before the parade began. As Ukrainian soldiers passed by, the crowd chanted, “Glory to Ukraine!” and the soldiers responded as they marched: “Glory to the heroes!”

Belgiumʼs National Day is celebrated annually on July 21. It was on this day in 1831 that Leopold I solemnly swore allegiance to the Belgian people and the Constitution and became the first king of an independent state.

The participation of Ukrainian military personnel in the parade was reported by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken a few days before the event. In a post on X, he wrote that for the first time a Ukrainian unit would take part in the parade on July 21.

“I am very proud of this,” Francken noted, adding: “Glory to Ukraine! Never give up.”

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