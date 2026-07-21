A teacher turned on a cartoon in Russian for first-grade children in Kyiv. She was fined

A teacher at one of the Kyiv lyceums was fined UAH 3 400 because she showed a cartoon in Russian to the children during one of the first-grade lessons.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska wrote about this on her Facebook page.

The teacher was complained about by the studentʼs father, who is a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This fact was established during an inspection. The teacher admitted her guilt and paid the fine the same day.