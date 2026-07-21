Telegraph: Britain and Germany to secretly develop long-range missile in case of war with Russia

Britain and Germany have agreed to work on a secret program to develop long-range missiles in case of a possible war with Russia.

This is reported by The Telegraph, citing sources.

According to the sources, the missiles will be developed as part of the Deep Precision Strike (DPS) project. London and Berlin plan to create a missile with a range of over 2 000 km, capable of destroying logistical routes and other strategic targets in the rear of the Russian army. The development is planned to be completed by 2034.

Sources say the project will combine German funds and British expertise in precision-guided munitions. The British side aims to move the project from political agreements to full-fledged development by 2027.

Two versions of the future missile are currently being considered: a low-altitude cruise missile that will be able to bypass Russian air defense systems, and a hypersonic one that will travel at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound.

At the same time, the Telegraph writes that some military experts consider the development schedule too slow. Former commander of US Army Forces in Europe Ben Hodges called the ten-year development period for the missile “absurd”, noting that Ukraine already has drones capable of covering about 2 000 kilometers with a large warhead.

The DPS project, worth over $40 billion, was officially presented as a British initiative with the participation of 12 allied countries during the NATO summit in Ankara in July 2026. However, the development of weapons against Russia was not specified at that time. It is expected that Germany will become one of the key participants in the program.

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