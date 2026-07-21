Off the coast of Romania, an unknown drone attacked a gas tanker heading to a port in the Odesa region. Three crew members were injured

A Liberian-flagged propane tanker en route to a Ukrainian port exploded about 26 km off the coast of Romania, a move the country blames on Russia.

Romanian President Nikusor Dan wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

Romanian rescuers evacuated the crew of the damaged vessel, three people were injured, Digi24 writes. The LPG Gas Lisbon tanker was attacked by an unknown naval drone, but whose it was — it has not yet been determined. It is also known that the tanker left the port of Alexandria in Egypt and was heading to the port of Reni in the Odesa region. There was a crew of 17 people on board and more than 3 790 tons of propane. Three injured were sent to the hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The Romanian president wrote that the ship was hit outside the countryʼs territorial waters. Romanian state services are currently trying to determine the circumstances of the incident and who is responsible for it.

The Russians periodically fire on civilian ships heading to Ukraine. On July 19, they fired missiles at the Guinea-Bissau-flagged Golden Leo, which was loaded with corn and was leaving Ukrainian waters. Ten people were killed.

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