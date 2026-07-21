Russians killed a man in Zaporizhzhia. Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also under attack

On July 21, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs: one person was killed and two others were injured.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Guided air bombs hit residential areas of the regional center. There is damage to houses and non-residential premises. Fires broke out.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three rescuers were injured by a Russian strike — they were fired upon while extinguishing a fire in the Nikopolsky district.

The Russian army also used drones to strike Kharkiv: five people were injured there, including a 12-year-old child. In the region, a woman died and another was injured in the attacks.

And in Kherson, a woman died after an FPV drone hit a civilian car.

Meanwhile, “Naftogaz” writes that Russia has been purposefully attacking the companyʼs gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region for the past three days.

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