The water tariff of almost UAH 90 per cubic meter for Kyiv residents will not be introduced. The cost will be UAH 63.79 per cubic meter

The water tariff of almost UAH 90 per cubic meter for Kyiv residents is not being implemented. This is an economically justified tariff calculated by “Kyivvodokanal”, but the city did not agree to it.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

For Kyiv residents, the cost of centralized water supply and wastewater services will be UAH 63.79 per cubic meter. This tariff was approved by the National Commission for the Regulation of Energy and Communal Services back in 2024.

The Kyiv City State Administration also stated that with the new price for a family of three, the water bill will increase by UAH 200-300, taking into account the average consumption of cold water in Kyiv.

The day before, “Kyivvodokanal” told RBC-Ukraine that it had proposed raising the tariff to UAH 88.90 per cubic meter — almost three times more than the previous tariff, which was in effect until the last revision.

“Kyivvodokanal” stated that they want to revise the tariff due to higher costs for electricity, fuel, reagents, network repairs, and the consequences of Russian attacks.

The review of water tariffs is ongoing not only in Kyiv. Since July 1, the highest prices have been set in Uman, Pavlohrad and Berdychiv, and in Vinnytsia they have increased almost threefold. Lviv is also preparing changes, explaining this by the costs of electricity, salaries and taxes. “Vodokanals” must submit calculations by August 20.

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