”Opendatabot”: The average pension in Ukraine has increased to UAH 7 273, but a quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 4 000

As of July 1, there were 9.98 million pensioners in Ukraine — their number has decreased by 190.5 000 since the beginning of the year. The average pension is UAH 7 273.

This was reported by the government data analysis service “Opendatabot”.

Almost a third of all pensioners receive a payment higher than the national average: 3.2 million people have more than UAH 7 000. Of these, half a million receive more than UAH 20 000.

At the same time, every fourth pensioner receives about UAH 3.5 000.

Opendatabot

Pensioners in seven regions receive payments higher than average. The highest are in the capital: UAH 9 901 (36% more than the average). The average pension in the Donetsk region is UAH 8 990 (24% more), in the Luhansk region — UAH 8 752 (20% more).

However, there are also regions where payments are lower than average. The pension in Ternopil region is UAH 5 657 — 22% less than the average. The payment is 20% lower in Chernivtsi region (UAH 5 839), and 19% lower in Transcarpathia (UAH 5 918).

Opendatabot

Every fourth pensioner continues to work — 2.8 million people (28%). Their average pension is UAH 7 994.

According to the Pension Fund, the minimum pension in Ukraine is UAH 2 595. This amount is equal to the subsistence minimum for people who have lost their ability to work, and is paid subject to full insurance experience — 30 years for women and 35 years for men.

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