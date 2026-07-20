Up to 145 Russians are in Kostyantynivka, but Ukrainian military continues to clear the city

Up to 145 Russian soldiers are in Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), and saboteurs are trying to gain a foothold in the city. However, Ukrainian fighters continue to clear the city.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

In order to find and destroy saboteurs and their positions, the Ukrainian military is monitoring the city and also using FPV drones and UAV drops.

Syrsky says Russian troops are attacking the city 20 times a day and are continuing to try to advance deeper. The Kostyantynivka sector remains one of the hottest on the front.

On the evening of July 3, Putin reported that the Russian army had completely captured the city of Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk region. Already on July 4, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, stated that this information was false.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted to Putinʼs statement about the alleged occupation of Kostyantynivka. He called it "another Russian lie" and suggested that Putin meet in Kostyantynivka to finally end the war. The Kremlin refused.