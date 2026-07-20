FIFA has identified the best players for the 2026 World Cup, and Trump seems to have decided that a photo without him is not a championship photo

The International Football Federation has identified the best players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA itself reported this.

The Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament was awarded to Spainʼs captain Rodri. The Silver Ball went to Argentinaʼs captain Lionel Messi, and the Bronze Ball went to Franceʼs Kylian Mbappe.

The Golden Boot for the top scorer of the World Cup was won by Kylian Mbappe, who scored 10 goals. He also became the top scorer in the history of the World Cup. The Silver Boot was awarded to Lionel Messi (8 goals), and the Bronze to Jude Bellingham (7 goals).

The Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament was awarded to Spanish national team player Unai Simón, who did not concede a single goal in 7 out of 8 matches. And the best young player of the World Cup was recognized as the defender of the Spanish national team Pau Kubarsi.

At the same time, the US President Donald Trump also distinguished himself at the ceremony — even before the start of the final, the World Cup was brought to Trumpʼs VIP box, and he was able to touch the trophy, although according to FIFA rules, this is only allowed to champions or heads of state during the official ceremony.

Together with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, he presented the trophy to Spain captain Rodri. Afterward, Trump did not leave the stage and joined the traditional group photo of the world champions. The video shows how Infantino gestured for him to leave several times, but the US president remained next to the players.

This year, the 23rd FIFA World Cup was won by the Spanish national team with a score of 1:0. In the 106th minute, in extra time, Ferran Torres scored the first and winning goal. For the first time, the World Cup was hosted by three countries at the same time: Canada, Mexico and the USA. Also, for the first time, the World Cup featured 48 teams, not 32.

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