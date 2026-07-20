Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 94 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and 94 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force.

“Shahed” drones (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, the “Banderol” missile drone, and “Parody”-type simulator drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol (Russia), Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in Crimea (temporarily occupied territories).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense neutralized 81 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Nine strike UAVs were unsuccessfully shot down at nine locations. In addition, one missile failed to reach its target.

Todayʼs attack on dachas in Zaporizhzhia set houses on fire, two people sought medical help. Also, reports from the Regional Military Administration indicate that an 11-year-old girl died in yesterdayʼs Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

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Also killed were women aged 71 and 72, and another 41 people were injured. Russia hit the city with guided aerial bombs, destroying two floors of a five-story building. At least 5 children were among the injured.

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