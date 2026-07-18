Reuters: Sanctioned Russian shadow fleet ship spills oil off Oman

The sanctioned vessel of the Russian shadow fleet, the Caroline Bezengi, spilled oil in the maritime zone off the coast of Oman.

Reuters reports this, citing satellite images and expert conclusions.

According to Reuters, the tanker was carrying oil from Novorossiysk and last reported a leak on June 11 off the coast of Yemen. Images from July 2 to 13 show the oil spill in a bay southwest of Al-Qiblia Island. The oil spill appears as a silvery-gray stain.

Experts from SkyTruth, Conflict and Environment Observatory, and Data Desk confirmed that satellite images indicate an oil leak.

The tanker is under sanctions by the UK, EU, Ukraine, Canada and Switzerland. According to the GUR War & Sanctions database, the owner of the tanker Caroline Bezengi is the Shanghai-based company Rentoor Shipmanagement. The vessel flies the flag of Cameroon.

What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries imposed price caps on Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel and $45 for various lubricants.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun building a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so that they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. These tankers are mostly operated by the Russian state-owned company Suchkomflot.

According to The Guardian’s September 2023 estimates, Russia’s shadow fleet consists of approximately 600 vessels (they transport mainly crude oil, petroleum products and LNG), which provide 70% of Russia’s oil exports and approximately 10% of the world’s “wet cargo” fleet. With its help, the Russian Federation transports almost 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, which brings large profits to the Kremlin.

In May of this year, four more LNG tankers joined the Russian shadow fleet. In June, another tanker joined the LNG fleet, bringing the total to at least 21 vessels.

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