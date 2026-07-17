The acting US charge dʼaffaires in Ukraine was diplomat Sandra Oudkirk, who worked at the Pentagon and headed the American Institute in Taiwan.

This was reported on the website of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

For over 30 years, Audkirk has represented US interests in various countries around the world: since 2024, she has been at the Pentagon, first as deputy director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, and later as civilian deputy and foreign policy advisor to the US European Command.

Audkirk headed the American Institute in Taiwan from 2021 to 2024. She served abroad in Taipei, Dublin, Ankara, Kingston, Istanbul, and Beijing. The American diplomat speaks Chinese (Mandarin) and Turkish.

In June, the US Chargé dʼAffaires ai Julie Davis completed her diplomatic mission in Ukraine. The Financial Times wrote that the reason for her dismissal was disagreements with US President Donald Trump. In particular, regarding Trumpʼs decision to cut military aid to Ukraine.

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