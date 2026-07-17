Trump threatened to revoke licenses of broadcasters that did not broadcast his address about China

The US President Donald Trump threatened to revoke the licenses of broadcasters that did not broadcast his address about Chinese interference in the electoral system.

He said this during a speech at the White House.

This also applies to the media. According to Trump, “they don’t like the subject of the address because they know how corrupt the electoral system is, but they don’t want to publicize it”. He said that the TV stations and the media “are part of the conspiracy”.

According to Trump, such behavior is fraud that “should mean revoking their broadcasting licenses”. He also added that there is no country in the world with an electoral system as terrible as the United States.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States responded to Trumpʼs accusations and said in a comment to CNN that "China never interferes in the internal affairs of others, and the US election is their internal affair".

In the address, Trump accused the CIA and the National Security Agency of hiding data about Chinaʼs influence on the US elections. In particular, according to Trump, China obtained 220 million records of American voters, data on tens of millions of voters in 18 states, and wanted to influence the US midterm elections and the results of the 2020 presidential election.

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