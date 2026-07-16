Spain will allocate €570 million for reconstruction and investment projects in Ukraine

Ukraine and Spain have agreed to expand financial and insurance support for Ukrainian reconstruction projects to €570 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

The funds were agreed upon at the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Spanish Commission on Economic and Industrial Cooperation.

The support package includes €250 million for risk insurance for the operation of Spanish companies in Ukraine through the Cesce agency. Another €100 million for a credit line to support private sector investment projects, which will be managed by the financial institution COFIDES.

Up to €200 million will also be provided through a fund to support Spanish companies operating abroad. Of this amount, up to €100 million will be in the form of loans and another €100 million in grant support.

The parties also signed a joint declaration on support for the industrial reconstruction of Ukraine. The document provides for the expansion of partnership between Ukrainian and Spanish companies, the supply of industrial equipment and technologies, and the integration of Ukrainian manufacturers into European production chains.