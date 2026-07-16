Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-24M bomber in Crimea

Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber at the Saki military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was written by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.

The operation was carried out by combat divers from the “Omega” Special Operations Center. Ukrainian strike drones attacked the plane, which was preparing for a combat sortie. The first drone hit the nose of the drone, and the second hit the fuel tanks. And thus the bomber was destroyed.

On July 3, SBU attacked the Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in temporarily occupied Crimea. Ukrainian drones targeted seven hangars housing Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighter jets and front-line bombers. The strike destroyed or damaged at least seven aircraft.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.