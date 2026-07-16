Bodies of another 501 dead returned to Ukraine from Russia

The bodies of another 501 dead were returned to Ukraine from Russia on July 16. The Russians claim that these are the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct an examination of the bodies in order to identify them. During previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also transferred to Ukraine the bodies of Russian army soldiers.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.