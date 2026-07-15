Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and struck in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Odesa regions. There are dead and injured

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia and struck at the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Odesa regions. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the shelling.
Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.
Two people were killed and nine others were injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Two people were killed and three others injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the past 24 hours. The attack damaged houses, shops, and cars. A truck caught fire.
In the Odesa region, the Russians struck an infrastructure facility and damaged it.
In the Kherson region, 12 people were injured in a day. The strikes damaged high-rise buildings, an educational institution, a store, and cars.
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a strike on Yasna Polyana in the Donetsk region.
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