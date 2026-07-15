Rescuers put out forest fire in Chornobyl zone. Iʼs the second time since early July

Rescuers extinguished a forest litter fire in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. The State Emergency Service units prevented the fire from spreading to a larger area.

The State Emergency Service (SES) writes about this in Telegram.

Specialists constantly measured the radiation background — its indicators did not exceed permissible norms.

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In the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, rescuers periodically record fires. In particular, one of them began on June 25 after the fall of a Russian drone. The State Emergency Service recorded a deterioration in air quality in Kyiv and several districts of the Kyiv region. The temperature directly in the combustion centers reached approximately 50°C.

Already on July 3, four fire outbreaks were again recorded in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone — on July 10, rescuers reported that they had extinguished the fire.

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