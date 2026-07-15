Ukrainian defense companies will receive access to EU programs and a grant of €300 million

Ukraine and the European Commission have signed two agreements that open up access for Ukrainian defense companies to the European Defence Fund (EDF) and the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), as well as a €300 million grant.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

According to him, these agreements will allow Ukrainian companies to receive grants for research and development, scale production and develop defense startups, as well as implement joint projects with European partners.

The EDIP program envisages a €300 million Ukraine Support Instrument grant to support the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. Of this amount, €260 million will be allocated to expand production capacities.

Another €35.3 million is for innovation development under the BraveTech EU USI grant program. It provides grants of up to €200 000 for Ukrainian defense projects. Funding can cover up to 100% of costs.

At the same time, the documents still need to be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. After that, Ukrainian companies will be able to fully participate in the relevant European grant programs.

Fedorov signed the agreements this week at the Ukraine-EU Defense Industry Forum together with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

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