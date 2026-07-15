Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Mi-28 and attacked 20 Russian tankers in the Black Sea

On July 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter near the settlement of Vyazove in the Belgorod region.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Brody also reported that that night, the UAV Forces attacked another 20 Russian vessels in the Black Sea: 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, and one tugboat.

In total, since July 6, Ukrainian forces have struck 136 Russian ships.

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