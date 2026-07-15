“Rheinmetall” has supplied artillery shells to Ukraine from its new German plant. The company wrote about a “five-digit quantity”

German defense company “Rheinmetall” has delivered the first batch of 155 mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine from its new plant in Unterlüss. The remaining shells are to be delivered by the end of 2026.

This was reported on the “Rheinmetall” website.

The first shipment to Ukraine includes a “five-figure quantity” of shells and powder charges manufactured at other company facilities. The company has already shipped more than half of the order.

Ukraine has been supplied with RH1412 shells, which are “Rheinmetallʼs latest product”. These shells can be used with various 155 mm caliber systems, and the ammunition itself has a long range. By 2030, the German company plans to produce approximately 1.5 million 155 mm artillery shells annually.

At the end of August 2025, it became known that “Rheinmetall” officially launched a new factory in Lower Saxony. A significant part of the ammunition from there is to be sent to Ukraine.

“Rheinmetall” is one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The company plans to open a production facility in Ukraine for armored vehicles, including tanks, ammunition and air defense systems. According to Agence France Press, “Rheinmetall” wants to build at least four plants in Ukraine.

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