Zelensky: Ukraine will be the first to receive new reinforced French-Italian SAMP/T NG systems

Ukraine will be the first to receive the new reinforced French-Italian SAMP/T NG systems. They are effective against ballistic missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky following the results of negotiations in France.

SAMP/T NG (New Generation) is the latest Franco-Italian air and missile defense system, created as a deep modernization of the SAMP/T complex.

Compared to the regular SAMP/T, this version has new radars with a full 360° view and new Aster 30 Block 1 NT missiles, making it more effective against ballistic missiles.

The complex can attack targets at a distance of over 150 km, with a maximum interception altitude of about 25 km.

The SAMP/T NG radar is capable of tracking up to 1 000 targets simultaneously, and the battery can have up to 6 launchers — each with 8 Aster missiles.

In addition, France will also provide Ukraine with two SAMP/T complexes this year.

Zelensky also said that training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics in France should begin this year — the day before, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France would transfer the first 16 Rafale fighters to Ukraine in 2028-2029.

On July 13, Macron noted that France would grant Ukraine licenses to produce Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems, AASM Hammer anti-aircraft missiles, and SCALP cruise missiles.

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