France will deliver “Rafale” fighters to Ukraine in 2028-2029. Key points from the press conference of the “Coalition of the Willing”

France will transfer its Rafale fighters to Ukraine in 2028-2029, and will also provide licenses for the production of missiles.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference.

The 16 fighters will be delivered, and pilot training will begin in the coming months. The Dassault Rafale is the only European fighter jet developed entirely by a single country, France. The aircraft entered service with the French army in 2004.

Macron also said that France will provide Ukraine with licenses to produce Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems, AASM Hammer anti-aircraft missiles, and SCALP cruise missiles.

At the same time, Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, will purchase the first batch of new-generation SAMP/T batteries. They will complement the air defense systems and missiles that France plans to deliver in the coming weeks.

In addition, Zelensky said that the next meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Ukraine. The president also said that for defense we need 100 Patriot missiles per month, that is, 300 for the winter.

What preceded

On July 13, a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” is taking place at the National House of Invalids in Paris. It is co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

At todayʼs leadersʼ meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded French President Emmanuel Macron the Order of Liberty, the highest honor that can be bestowed on foreigners. In February 2023, Macron awarded Zelensky the Legion of Honor, Franceʼs highest honor.

Also, Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom have created the "Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition". It involves the development of a joint FREYJA missile defense system.

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