Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom have created the “Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition”. It involves developing a joint FREYJA missile defense system.

This is stated in a statement from the Elysee Palace.

The coalition envisages the development of a joint missile defense system for Europe. Its members plan to define common requirements for the systemʼs operation, create technical working groups, management mechanisms, and prepare a launch plan.

In addition, the partners will jointly develop new technologies, seek funding opportunities, and expand the exchange of experiences. Other countries that share its goals may also join the coalition.

The new system will complement existing missile defense methods, including national European systems. To this end, the coalition members plan to combine the defense industry, scientific developments, and combat experience.

"I hope that within a year we will see FREYJA in operation. The threat of ballistic missiles in the world will only grow. This is one of the main consequences of the wars between Russia and Iran. Therefore, FREYJA must become a reality," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On July 13, a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” is taking place at the National House of Invalids in Paris. It is chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

At todayʼs leadersʼ meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded French President Emmanuel Macron the Order of Liberty, the highest honor that can be bestowed on foreigners. In February 2023, Macron awarded Zelensky the Legion of Honor, Franceʼs highest honor.

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