SBU exposed a scheme to steal over UAH 10 million from the repair of Trypilska and Zmiivska TPPs

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered a scheme to embezzle over UAH 10 million, which the energy company “Centrenergo” allocated for the repair of critical infrastructure in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

SBU writes about this in Telegram.

As the investigation found out, an official of one of the companyʼs departments, together with two owners of companies related to him, embezzled more than 10 million hryvnias during the purchase of materials for the repair of the Trypilska and Zmiivska TPPs.

According to the contract, new pipes manufactured in 2024-2025 were to be installed for the repair. Instead, they purchased old pipes, and to hide this, they applied false markings and passed them off as new ones.

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If these pipes were installed, it would jeopardize the stable operation of key thermal power plants during preparations for the new heating season, the SBU adds.

Three participants in the scheme were informed of suspicions: appropriation of property on an especially large scale; forgery of documents; abuse of power and official position. Under these articles, they face up to 12 years in prison.

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