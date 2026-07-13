Actor Sam Neill, known for the film “Jurassic Park”, has died

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for his roles in the TV series "Pointy Hats" and the "Jurassic Park" films, has died at the age of 78.

Thiswas written on the actorʼs Instagram page.

In 2023, he was diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. After the actor was diagnosed, Neill said he began writing. In 2024, he published a collection of short stories that explored his career throughout his life and diagnosis. In April of this year, Neill announced that he had recovered.

samneilltheprop / Instagram

Sam Neill played the lead role of Dr. Alan Grant in the films Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 3, and Jurassic World 3: Dominion.

He also played Cardinal Thomas Wolsey in The Tudors and Chester Campbell in The Pointy Hats.

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