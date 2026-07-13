“Skelya” called not to associate with the regiment the commander of the 155th brigade Luchanov, who is suspected of kidnapping and killing civilians

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" was urged not to associate the commander of the 155th Mechanized Brigade Stanislav Luchanov, who is wanted in connection with the case of the kidnapping of brothers in the Kyiv region, with the regiment.

"Skelya" posted a corresponding statement on social networks.

The regiment emphasized that the events being investigated by law enforcement officers took place after Luchanovʼs service in "Skelya" — until February 2026, he was the chief of staff of the 425th separate assault regiment.

"The 425th Separate Assault Regiment ʼSkelyaʼ has no relation to the circumstances of this criminal proceeding, nor to decisions that may have been made in another military unit," the regiment said.

They added that in addition to "Skelya", Luchanov served in various military units, in particular in the 93rd separate mechanized brigade, the 23rd separate mechanized brigade, the 425th separate rifle battalion, and commanded the 210th separate Territorial Defense battalion.

"If we agree with the logic of individual publications, then, by analogy, responsibility for the actions of any serviceman should be placed on each unit in which he ever served. This approach is wrong," they say in "Skelya".

They also stated that the regiment is currently "going through a period of profound transformation, recognizing the need for change and beginning a systematic update of internal processes, management approaches, and service standards".