Russia attacked Ukraine with 13 missiles and 116 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with nine Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and four Kh-31 anti-radar missiles from the south, as well as 115 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones of the “Shahed” type (in particular jet), "Gerbera", "Italmas" and simulator drones of the "Parody" type flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russia; Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea — temporarily occupied territories.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized seven Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 95 UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 19 strike UAVs failed to be shot down in 12 places, and debris fell in another 12 places. In addition, Kh-31 anti-radar missiles did not reach their targets.

In Kherson, one passenger was injured in a Russian drone strike on a bus and is currently in hospital. At the same time, the bus driver was previously thought to have suffered a concussion, the City Military Administration reported.

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At night, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, three people were injured. In the Shevchenkivsky district, more than 20 residential buildings were damaged, and in the Kyivsky district, garages were burning, reported Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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