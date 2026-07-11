Iranʼs Supreme Leader vows to avenge his fatherʼs assassination. He says itʼs “the peopleʼs demand”

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said that the country will definitely take revenge on the US and Israel for the death of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This is stated in a written address by Mojtaba Khamenei, which was distributed by the Iranian Fars news agency.

"Revenge is the demand of our people, and it must undoubtedly be carried out. We promise to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars against the criminal and disgraced murderers," Khamenei wrote, addressing his late father.

He also vowed that those responsible for the assassination “will not die a peaceful death of old age”. He said revenge would be carried out “in the near future”, regardless of whether he and other Iranian officials were alive.

Khamenei called his deceased father an "innocent victim" and thanked the "tens of millions of people" who came to bid him farewell at his funeral, which lasted from July 4 to 10. He also added that Ali Khamenei had dedicated his entire life to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Khamenei Jr.ʼs statement came hours after the US President Donald Trump threatened to "destroy" Iran if Tehran tried to orchestrate his assassination.

Previously, CNN, citing American and Israeli sources, wrote that Israel had provided the United States with intelligence that Iran had developed a new plan to assassinate Trump.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet appeared in public since his appointment. According to media reports, he was wounded in a US-Israeli attack on February 28. His father, then-Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, as well as his mother and wife, were killed. Since then, he has been in hiding and has only addressed supporters through written statements.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.