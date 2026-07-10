Ukraine received $3.35 billion from the World Bank under the first Ukraine Jobs and Private Sector Growth Policy Program (DPO-1).

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

"This was the result of agreements that Ukraine and the World Bank signed on June 24 on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026). Part of the financing was provided by guarantees from the governments of Great Britain and Japan," commented Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

These funds will be used to support macro-financial stability and priority state budget expenditures.

Ukraine was able to receive funds because it fulfilled a number of requirements, including adopting 13 laws and seven subordinate regulations in the field of public procurement, integrating energy markets with Europe, transforming the agricultural sector, supporting veteransʼ businesses, developing housing policy, modernizing education, and restoring the greenhouse gas emissions monitoring system.

By the end of 2026, the Ukrainian government wants to attract another billion dollars under this program.

DPO (Development Policy Operation) — Development Policy Program from the World Bank. This is a direct budget support instrument, under which Ukraine receives funds to cover the state budget deficit and finance social needs in exchange for structural and institutional reforms (European integration, fight against corruption, digitalization). The program operates in series: within the framework of the Growth Foundations series, Ukraine attracted over $3.5 billion in 2024.

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