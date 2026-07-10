The UP journalists were attacked by security guards at businessman Kryvetskyʼs suburban complex

The Ukrainska Pravda film crew was attacked by security guards at the “Edem Kyiv” suburban complex of Lviv businessman Ihor Kryvetsky.

The UP writes about this.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 9 — security guards doused journalists with green paint. The journalists have already filed a police report.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"Those who, due to certain circumstances, felt like a prince or other privileged person in the state should remember that the roads in our country are still a public place and a territory for general use. And obstructing journalistic activities has consequences in accordance with current legislation," wrote the head of the investigation department of UP Mykhailo Tkach.

National Police spokeswoman Yulia Girdvilis stated that the police entered the data about the attack into the Register of Pre-Trial Investigations as obstruction of journalistsʼ activities.

According to media reports, in 2025, former MP, businessman Kryvetsky opened a new 5-star hotel “Edem Kyiv” in Koncha Zaspa near Kyiv. At that time, investments in the complex were estimated at tens of millions of dollars, but the management company “Edem Family” stated that these were private funds of the founder and his family.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.