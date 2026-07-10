“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” showed a video of its employee being searched. The company says the video shows SBU officers beating him

The private defense company “Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” has released a video from video cameras in the home of its first deputy director Maksym Polyvyany. The company claims that the recording shows SBU officers. The video shows men threatening, pointing weapons at Polyvyany, and forcing him to his knees.

“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” published the video on Facebook.

In the video, the men can be heard ordering Polyvyany to kneel, calling him obscene words, and asking if there are any weapons or other prohibited items in the house. The video cuts off as the man is led into the house.

However, the company says that after that, Polyvyany was handcuffed, taken into the house, thrown onto the floor in the bathroom, and beaten on the head. According to “Ukrainian Armored Vehicles”, a request to call a lawyer was ignored and only laughed at. Then, the victim was taken to the living room, where one of the employees introduced himself and turned on the camera.

“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” also claims that after the search, Polyvyany was diagnosed with a concussion. The company said it has filed a complaint for abuse of power and bullying, and called on the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the incident.

What preceded

The defense company "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" stated on July 9 that on the morning of the same day, the SBU officers came to search the companyʼs first deputy director and severely beat him, after which the man was hospitalized.

SBU confirmed that they conducted searches, as they are investigating the case of supplies of outdated grenade launchers. According to the investigation, "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" signed a contract with the supplier, despite the fact that the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that this type of grenade launchers is ineffective, and recommended considering other models. For this, "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" received an advance payment of UAH 318.5 million.

At the same time, SBU denied claims that its officers beat Polyvyany during the searches and stated that the men acted within the law. This, according to SBU, is confirmed by the protocols and video recordings of the searches.

“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” rejected the investigationʼs suspicions. They stated that the State Defense Procurement Agency independently chose the cheapest of the proposed models — Czech disposable grenade launchers.

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