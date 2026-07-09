Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk lost in the semifinals of Wimbledon

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk lost to Czech Linda Noskova in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2026, which was the debut for the Ukrainian.

This was stated in the press service of the championship, which published the results.

Both sets ended with a score of 4:6. The match was the second for the tennis players (their first meeting at the WTA 1000). Then in Madrid, the Ukrainian defeated the Czech in two sets.

Now, two Czechs — Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova — will meet in the championship final on July 11.

The day before, Kostyuk defeated Italyʼs top seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 and reached the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in her career. Overall, Kostyuk became the first Ukrainian woman in three years to reach this stage at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is the worldʼs oldest and most prestigious tennis championship, held annually in late June and early July in the southern suburb of London, Wimbledon. It is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the only one held on grass courts.

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