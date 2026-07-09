Russians killed the last resident of the village of Tokarivka Druha on the border of the Kharkiv region

Russian troops killed the last resident of the village of Tokarivka Druha in the Kharkiv region — a 57-year-old employee of the Derhachiv Central Hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachiv city military administration Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

On the evening of July 8, a woman was walking along the highway between Prudyanka and Tsupivka when she was hit by a Russian FPV drone. The victim was taken to Derhachivska Hospital with shrapnel wounds, where she died.

The deceased was the last and only resident of the village of Tokarivka Druha, located in the 10-kilometer border zone.

Скриншот DeepState

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