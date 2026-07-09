Belgian Prime Minister suddenly discovered a revolver in his luggage upon returning home. Erdogan gave these to all NATO leaders

At the end of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the leaders of the Alliance with unusual gifts — revolvers with live ammunition.

Reuters writes about this.

Erdogan wanted to show off Turkeyʼs defense industry. Photos released by the office of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda show what appears to be a Gumusay.357 Magnum, a rare six-shot pistol made by Turkish arms manufacturer MKE in the 1990s. The weapon was placed in a wooden box with the Turkish flag and NATO logo, and a card reading "Gumusay, the first revolver-type pistol produced in our country" in Turkish and English.

A spokesman for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said all leaders were given the same model engraved with their names. The Belgian prime minister said he was surprised to return home with a gun, Reuters reported.

An aide to Polish President Karol Nawrocki said his revolver was awaiting customs clearance at Warsaw airport. It would be stored in a suitable location. The offices of the Dutch and Swedish prime ministers said their revolvers had been delivered to their embassies in Ankara.

According to journalist sources, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was presented with a cleaning kit and 500 bullets in addition to a gun.

According to the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, Turkey was the third largest exporter of small arms in the world between 2019 and 2024, with exports estimated at nearly $3 billion during that period.

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