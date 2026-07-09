Italy expels two military attaches from Russian embassy over suspicion of espionage

The Italian government has decided to expel two military attaches from the Russian embassy in Italy. They are accused of espionage.

This was reported by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

We are talking about Russian military attaches Ivan Gorbachev and Mikhail Astakhov. Their espionage activities were discovered by the Rome prosecutorʼs office during an investigation.

The Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador in Rome that Gorbachev and Astakhov must leave Rome within three days.

"Moscow continues to use its hybrid means to attack the West and Italy. This is a serious and unacceptable interference in the affairs of Italian institutions and national security," the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry wrote.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already stated that it will "give an appropriate response" to Italyʼs decision.