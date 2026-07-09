SBU detained an official of the Odesa Regional Council Oleh Radkovsky on suspicion of extorting a $50 000 bribe for a construction permit

SBU has detained the deputy chairman of the Odesa Regional Council, who is suspected of extorting a $50 000 bribe from an entrepreneur for a construction permit. Law enforcement officers are not naming him, but Babelʼs sources say that he is the first deputy chairman of the Odesa Regional Council Oleh Radkovsky.

This was reported by the press service of SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies, Radkovsky is also the head of the Odesa regional organization of the “Motherland” party.

Investigators claim that in September 2025, the businessman, on the recommendation of friends, contacted the official to receive advice and assistance in building a cottage town. During the meeting, the official offered to change the purpose of the land plot for money. At the same time, according to the investigation, the official knew that he could not do this himself, because such decisions are made by local government bodies.

At the same time, he allegedly called a representative of one of the village councils to create the appearance of an organized process. According to SBU, the head of an engineering company was also involved in the scheme.

After that, according to investigators, the businessman was supposed to leave the money in the front seat of the car through an intermediary. After the official received the first part of the bribe — $10 000, he assured the businessman for a long time that the issue was being resolved, but the businessman did not receive either the "service" or the money.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects after they received the money — during the searches, they found documents and physical evidence of the crime.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Radkovsky was charged with large-scale fraud. Law enforcement officers are now considering whether to charge other participants in the scheme with suspicion.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.