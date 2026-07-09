Singer Bonnie Tyler — the performer of the hits “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero” — has died in Portugal.

The artistʼs team was notified of her death, the BBC reports.

Tyler died at the age of 75 in a Portuguese hospital after an illness. She underwent emergency intestinal surgery in May and was then put into a medically induced coma. She emerged from the coma in June but remained in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

The singerʼs real name is Gaynor Hopkins, she was born in Wales. She gained worldwide fame in the late 1970s. Among her most famous songs are “Itʼs a Heartache”, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero”. In 2013, she represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest

The song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” topped the charts in the UK and the US in 1983, and this year surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Tyler has been nominated for three Grammy Awards during her career. In 2023, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to music.

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