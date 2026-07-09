Politico: Nine European countries have called on the European Commission to suspend new biometric checks on tourists. Why

A coalition of nine European countries has called on the European Commission to suspend new entry and exit rules for non-EU tourists due to disruptions caused by biometric checks at borders.

This is stated in a joint letter from the countries to the bloc, writes Politico.

In a joint letter dated July 7, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland informed the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner that they had encountered "significant difficulties" in the first months of operation of the EES (Entry/Exit System).

The countries confirmed their support for the new system, but called on the European Commission to allow the continuation of the emergency mechanism beyond September 6, 2026, when it expires. This mechanism allows border authorities to temporarily suspend the collection of fingerprints and facial photographs of travelers in exceptional cases to reduce congestion.

European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert responded that the Commission supports the “clear commitment” of countries to fully implement the system and register all travelers from non-EU countries. Lammert also reiterated that the legislation already includes flexibility, including the possibility of suspending biometric data collection during the summer.

European airlines have previously reported the same problem. In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they called for a suspension of checks in this system, as the situation could get worse.

The system, which will be phased in from October 2025 to April 2026, requires non-EU citizens to register with their fingerprints and a photo at the airport. However, the process has encountered some problems: Greece has already suspended biometric checks on British tourists until September to avoid disruptions during the summer season. French police temporarily suspended additional checks at the port of Dover in May. Also in late June, the head of airports in Rome, Italy, said the system needed to be suspended to avoid a “catastrophe” in the summer.

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