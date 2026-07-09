SBU: Chamber of Commerce and Industry official demanded €100 000 for opinion that was supposed to protect drone manufacturer from fines

An official of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and her son are suspected of extorting €100 000 in bribes from a manufacturer of combat drones.

SBU writes about this.

According to SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, after a fire at the warehouse due to a Russian attack, the company did not have time to fulfill a defense order and turned to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for an opinion that would allow it to avoid fines.

The investigation alleges that the CCIʼs legal advisor intentionally delayed the issuance of the document and demanded €100 000 for it. Her son acted as an intermediary.

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He was detained while receiving the second part of the bribe — €50 000. Both were reported on suspicion of bribery, and the court remanded them in custody. They face up to 3 years in prison.

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